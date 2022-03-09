Solaray No Flush Chromiacin™ Perspective: Main

Solaray No Flush Chromiacin™

100 mg - 100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628043585
The trivalent (III) Chromium in this product is unique and highly advanced. It provides the superior biological activity of a true 100% Glucose Tolerance Factor (GTF) compound which contains specially bound GTF chromium-niacin molecules(ChromeMate®) that are yeast free. An additional 100 mg. of a special no-flush niacin has been added to provide a synergistic benefit.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Inositol ( No Flush , Inositol Hexaniacinate ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

