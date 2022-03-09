The trivalent (III) Chromium in this product is unique and highly advanced. It provides the superior biological activity of a true 100% Glucose Tolerance Factor (GTF) compound which contains specially bound GTF chromium-niacin molecules(ChromeMate®) that are yeast free. An additional 100 mg. of a special no-flush niacin has been added to provide a synergistic benefit.

