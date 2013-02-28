Solaray NutraFlora® FOS Capsules 770mg
Product Details
NutraFlora FOS is 100% pure, all natural fructooligosaccharides. FOS is a naturally occurring carbohydrate and has been clinically shown to selectively enhance and promote the growth of "friendly" bifido and lactobacillus bacteria within the intestinal tract.* NutraFlora FOS does not require refrigeration.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nutraflora Fos ( Fructooligosaccharides ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate . Nutraflora
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
