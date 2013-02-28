NutraFlora FOS is 100% pure, all natural fructooligosaccharides. FOS is a naturally occurring carbohydrate and has been clinically shown to selectively enhance and promote the growth of "friendly" bifido and lactobacillus bacteria within the intestinal tract.* NutraFlora FOS does not require refrigeration.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.