Solaray Oil of Oregano Softgels 150 mg
Product Details
Oregano is an ancient Greek herb that grows throughout the Mediterranean region and has been used in folk medicine for centuries.The oil contains naturally occurring resin, sterols, flavonoids, carvacrol, thymol, and other volatile components.It has been used traditionally to help provide nutritive support for healthy digestion for the normal flow of bile and for general healthy colon support.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oil Of Oregano Extract ( Origanum vulgare ) ( Aerial ) ( In A Base Of : Extra Virgin Olive Oil ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Glycerin .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More