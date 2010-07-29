Oregano is an ancient Greek herb that grows throughout the Mediterranean region and has been used in folk medicine for centuries.The oil contains naturally occurring resin, sterols, flavonoids, carvacrol, thymol, and other volatile components.It has been used traditionally to help provide nutritive support for healthy digestion for the normal flow of bile and for general healthy colon support.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.