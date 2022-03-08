Solaray Olive Leaf Extract Capsules 250 mg
Product Details
Solaray® Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available. For the last 4,000 years, people in Mediterranean countries have used olive leaves as a supplement to their diets. Solaray® Olive Leaf extract is guaranteed to contain a minimum of 17% of the active compound oleuropein.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Olive ( Olea Europaea ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Lemon Balm ( Melissa Officinalis ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Acacia , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More