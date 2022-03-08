Solaray Olive Leaf Extract Capsules 250 mg Perspective: front
Solaray Olive Leaf Extract Capsules 250 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628037571
Solaray® Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available. For the last 4,000 years, people in Mediterranean countries have used olive leaves as a supplement to their diets. Solaray® Olive Leaf extract is guaranteed to contain a minimum of 17% of the active compound oleuropein.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Olive ( Olea Europaea ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Lemon Balm ( Melissa Officinalis ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Acacia , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
