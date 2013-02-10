Solaray Olive Leaf Vegetarian Capsules 410mg Perspective: front
Solaray Olive Leaf Vegetarian Capsules 410mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628001413
Product Details

For over 4000 years, people in Mediterranean countries have used Olive Leaf to supplement their diets.* The Olive branch is recognized as a symbol of peace. Research suggests that oleuropein, a bitter compound present in the leaf, may be the source of the health benefits.* Olive Leaf is intended to provide nutritive support for the immune system and cardiovascular function.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule . , Olive

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More