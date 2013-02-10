Solaray Olive Leaf Vegetarian Capsules 410mg
Product Details
For over 4000 years, people in Mediterranean countries have used Olive Leaf to supplement their diets.* The Olive branch is recognized as a symbol of peace. Research suggests that oleuropein, a bitter compound present in the leaf, may be the source of the health benefits.* Olive Leaf is intended to provide nutritive support for the immune system and cardiovascular function.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule . , Olive
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
