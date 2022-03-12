Ingredients

Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Inositol , Choline Bitartrate , Whole Food and Herb Base : Rice Flour , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Polishings and Germ ) , Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Watercress ( Leaf ) , Chamomile ( Flowering Tops ) , Carrot Juice , Horsetail ( Aerial ) , Yellow Dock ( Root ) , Parsley ( Leaf ) , Dandelion ( Root ) , Kelp . Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Lecithin ( Soy ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

