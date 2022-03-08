Solaray Once Daily High Energy Multi-Vita-Min Capsules Perspective: front
Solaray Once Daily High Energy Multi-Vita-Min Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007628004730
Solaray Once Daily High Energy Multi-Vita-Min is a highly advanced formula. Solaray Once Daily High Energy Multi-Vita-Min contains mineral Asporotates which are minerals combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Para-aminobenzoic Acid , Inositol , Choline Bitartrate , Whole Food and Herb Base ( Rice Flour , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Polishings and Germ ) , Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Watercress ( Leaf ) , Chamomile ( Flowering Tops ) , Carrot Juice , Horsetail ( Aerial ) , Yellow Dock Root , Parsley ( Leaf ) , Dandelion ( Root ) , Kelp ) , Magnesium Aspartate , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Lecithin ( Soy ) .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

