This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The two-stage ingredients are designed to release half of the ingredients rapidly and the other half gradually over a longer period of time***. The two-stage ingredients include Vitamin C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacinamide and Vitamin B-6.

***Asporotate™ denotes Aspartate, Citrate, Orotate (milk)

*** Based on in-vitro dissolution tests designed to simulate the digestive process.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.