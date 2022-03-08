Solaray Once Daily High Energy Multi-Vita-Min Iron Free Perspective: front
120 VegCapsUPC: 0007628010905
Product Details

This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The two-stage ingredients are designed to release half of the ingredients rapidly and the other half gradually over a longer period of time***. The two-stage ingredients include Vitamin C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacinamide and Vitamin B-6.

***Asporotate™ denotes Aspartate, Citrate, Orotate (milk)

*** Based on in-vitro dissolution tests designed to simulate the digestive process.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Ingredients
Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Inositol , Choline Bitartrate , Whole Food and Herb Base : Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Polishings and Germ ) , Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Watercress ( Leaf ) , Chamomile ( Flowering Tops ) , Carrot Juice , Horsetail ( Aerial ) , Yellow Dock ( Root ) , Parsley ( Leaf ) , Dandelion ( Root ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More