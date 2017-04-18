Solaray Once Daily High Energy Multi-Vita-Min is now formulated iron-free. Solaray Once Daily High Energy Iron-Free Multi-Vita-Min is a highly advanced formula. Solaray Once Daily High Energy Iron-Free Multi-Vita-Min contains a unique blend of Asporotate minerals, which are minerals combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid.

