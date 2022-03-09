Solaray Once Daily Prenatal Multi-Vita-Min™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Once Daily Prenatal Multi-Vita-Min™

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628055827
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0.5%
Iron0mg167%
Vitamin A0International Unit100%
Vitamin C0mg167%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) ( as : Microalgal Oil ) ( Milk , Soy ) , Morning Ease Blend : Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Peppermint ( Mentha X Piperita ) ( Aerial ) , Red Raspberry ( Rubus Idaeus ) ( Leaf ) , Whole Food Base : Tomato , Broccoli , Carrot , Whole Rice Concentrate , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Cellulose , Sodium Alginate , Pea Starch , Tricalcium Phosphate and Caseinate ( Milk ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More