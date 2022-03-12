Solaray One Daily Bilberry Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Bilberry Extract by Solaray is an herbal supplement standardized to contain 36% anthocyanosides, natural antioxidant compounds that may help support healthy eyes and improve circulation.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) , Blueberry ( Vaccinium Spp . ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
