Originating in India, turmeric root is a member if the ginger family. Turmeric has a long history of use as both a culinary spice and in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. The active constituent in turmeric, curcumin, is a polyphenol that gives the root its golden yellow color. Clinical studies suggest that curcumin may support healthy joints and help maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.* Solaray Turmeric root extract is a highly purified extract guaranteed to contain 95% Curcumin.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.