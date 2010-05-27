Solaray® OptiZinc® Dietary Supplements 30 mg
OptiZinc® is a patented 1:1 complex of zinc and methionine, the amino acid that is best absorbed by the body. Studies show that OptiZinc® is absorbed better and retained longer than ordinary zinc supplements tested, and resist binding with dietary fiber and phytate, organic compounds that inhibit zinc absorption.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine HCl ) , Zinc . Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Kernel , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Kelp , Magnesium Stearate
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More