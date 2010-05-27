Solaray® OptiZinc® Dietary Supplements 30 mg Perspective: front
Solaray® OptiZinc® Dietary Supplements 30 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628004707
Product Details

OptiZinc® is a patented 1:1 complex of zinc and methionine, the amino acid that is best absorbed by the body. Studies show that OptiZinc® is absorbed better and retained longer than ordinary zinc supplements tested, and resist binding with dietary fiber and phytate, organic compounds that inhibit zinc absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine HCl ) , Zinc . Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Kernel , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Kelp , Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More