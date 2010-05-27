OptiZinc® is a patented 1:1 complex of zinc and methionine, the amino acid that is best absorbed by the body. Studies show that OptiZinc® is absorbed better and retained longer than ordinary zinc supplements tested, and resist binding with dietary fiber and phytate, organic compounds that inhibit zinc absorption.

