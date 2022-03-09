Solaray Organically Grown Echinacea Root Vegetarian Capsules 450mg
100 ctUPC: 0007628019242
Product Details
Solaray® certified organically grown products are 100% vegetarian, excipient free and contain no fillers or additional ingredients. Organic farming protects consumers'and farm workers'personal health, improves soil and water purity, encourages biodiversity and supports small farming operations.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Echinacea ( Echinacea Purpurea ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
