Solaray Organically Grown Hawthorn

425 mg - 100 VegCapsUPC: 0007628027737
Solaray® organically grown products are 100% vegan, excipient-free and contain no fillers or additional ingredients. Organic farming protects consumers'' and farm workers'' personal health, improves soil and water purity, encourages biodiversity and supports small farming operations.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Hawthorn ( Crataegus Oxyacantha ) ( Berry ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
