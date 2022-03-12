Solaray Organically Grown Hawthorn
Product Details
Solaray® organically grown products are 100% vegan, excipient-free and contain no fillers or additional ingredients. Organic farming protects consumers'' and farm workers'' personal health, improves soil and water purity, encourages biodiversity and supports small farming operations.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hawthorn ( Crataegus Oxyacantha ) ( Berry ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
