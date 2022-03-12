Solaray Organically Grown Kale Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Solaray® Organically grown products are 100% vegetarian, excipient free and contain no fillers or additional ingredients. Organic farming protects consumers' and farm workers' personal health, improves soil and water purity, encourages biodiversity and supports small farming operations.
Solaray Guarantees that NO ingredients other than those listed on this label have been added to this product.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organically grown , Kale ( Brassica Oleracea Acephala ) , ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
