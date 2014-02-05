Continence is a revolutionary natural bladder strength formula that contains Butterbur, which has been used in Germany for many years. A supportive blend of herbs, Flowtrol, has been developed and researched by medical and nutritional researchers.

Natural options for supporting normal bladder strength have been limited and inconvenient until now. Try Continence dietary supplement and plan today for your self-confidence and quality of life!

Ingredient Features:

Butterbur is believed to relax smooth muscle tissue. The German Commission E Monograph lists Butterbur as an antispasmodic.

The Butterbur in this product is certified to contain no more than 5ppm of pyrrolizidine alkaloids.

Lobelia is intended to enhance the effectiveness of the Butterbur.

The four Chinese herbs in this formula (Morinda Root Ext., Psoralea Fruit Ext., Raspberry Fruit Ext., and Alpinia Oxyphylla Ext.) have been used in traditional Chinese medicine to support bladder strength.

Clinical studies confirm that compounds in the Cranberry AF Extract create antiadherance factor on cells that line the tract, thus supporting bladder health.

Discussion:

Maintaining normal bladder strength is an issue for approximately 13 million Americans, 85% of them women. This issue can occur at any age. Children may also face it. Taking Continence dietary supplement and following the Continence Plan now offers hope to those who face this inconvenience.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.