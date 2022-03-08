Solaray Pantothenic Acid Capsules 250mg
Product Details
Pantothenic Acid is an important part of energy production in the body. It is a key component of Coenzyme A which helps transport fat fragments into the energy centers of the body.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate , Including : The Kernel , Polishings and Hull ; Pure Aloe Vera Gel ) , Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
