Pantothenic Acid is a constituent of Coenzyme A, an important factor in energy production.Pantothenic acid, also called vitamin B5, is a water-soluble vitamin involved in the Kreb’s cycle of energy production and is needed to make the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. It is also essential in producing, transporting, and releasing energy from fats. Synthesis of cholesterol (needed to manufacture vitamin D and hormones) depends on pantothenic acid. Pantothenic acid also activates the adrenal glands.*

