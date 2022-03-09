Solaray Pantothenic Acid Capsules 500 mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Pantothenic Acid Capsules 500 mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628004380
Pantothenic Acid is a constituent of Coenzyme A, an important factor in energy production.Pantothenic acid, also called vitamin B5, is a water-soluble vitamin involved in the Kreb’s cycle of energy production and is needed to make the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. It is also essential in producing, transporting, and releasing energy from fats. Synthesis of cholesterol (needed to manufacture vitamin D and hormones) depends on pantothenic acid. Pantothenic acid also activates the adrenal glands.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg5%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pantothenic Acid , Calcium , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Whole Foods Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate , Aloe Vera Gel ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
