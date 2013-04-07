Solaray Passion Flower Aerial Extract Veg Caps 250 mg
Passion Flower extract is a perennial climbing wine that is believed to originate in the tropical rainforests of South America. Passion flower aerial extract is intended to provide support for normal, healthy relaxation.* Passion flower is approved by the German Commission E for nervous restlessness.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
Passion Flower ( Passiflora incarnata ) ( Flower Extract ) ( Flavonoids , as : Isovitexin ) , Passion Flower ( Passiflora incarnata ) Aerial , with : Blossom ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and/or Maltodextrin ( as : Carrier ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate )
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
