Passion Flower extract is a perennial climbing wine that is believed to originate in the tropical rainforests of South America. Passion flower aerial extract is intended to provide support for normal, healthy relaxation.* Passion flower is approved by the German Commission E for nervous restlessness.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Passion Flower ( Passiflora incarnata ) ( Flower Extract ) ( Flavonoids , as : Isovitexin ) , Passion Flower ( Passiflora incarnata ) Aerial , with : Blossom ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and/or Maltodextrin ( as : Carrier ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate )

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
