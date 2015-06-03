Ingredients

Peppermint Oil ( Mentha X Piperita ) ( Herb , Stem ) , Quercetin , Rosemary Oil ( Rosmarinus Officinalis ) ( Flower , Leaf ) , Thyme Oil ( Thymus Spp ) , Chamomile ( Matricaria Recutita ) ( Flower ) , Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Aqueous Coating , Beeswax , Lecithin , Chlorophyll , Zinc Oxide , Purified Water .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More