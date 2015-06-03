Solaray Peppermint Oil
250 mg - 60 SoftgelsUPC: 0007628000868
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peppermint Oil ( Mentha X Piperita ) ( Herb , Stem ) , Quercetin , Rosemary Oil ( Rosmarinus Officinalis ) ( Flower , Leaf ) , Thyme Oil ( Thymus Spp ) , Chamomile ( Matricaria Recutita ) ( Flower ) , Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Aqueous Coating , Beeswax , Lecithin , Chlorophyll , Zinc Oxide , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
