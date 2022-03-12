Solaray Phosphatidylserine Plus Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Phosphatidylserine Plus Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007628083243
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Phosphatidylserine ( , from : Soy-lecithin Concentrate ) , Phosphatidylcholine ( , from : Soy-lecithin Concentrate ) , Phosphatidylethanolamine ( , from : Soy-lecithin Concentrate ) , Phosphatidylinositol ( , from : Soy-lecithin Concentrate ) , Dmae ( Dimethylaminoethanol Bitartrate ) , Mixed Tocopherols ( D-beta , D-gamma and D-delta Tocopherol ) , Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract ( Supplying : Ginkgo Flavonglycosides ) , Gotu Kola ( Centella Asiatica ) ( Aerial ) , Rosemary Leaf Extract . Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More