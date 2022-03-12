Ingredients

Phosphatidylserine ( , from : Soy-lecithin Concentrate ) , Phosphatidylcholine ( , from : Soy-lecithin Concentrate ) , Phosphatidylethanolamine ( , from : Soy-lecithin Concentrate ) , Phosphatidylinositol ( , from : Soy-lecithin Concentrate ) , Dmae ( Dimethylaminoethanol Bitartrate ) , Mixed Tocopherols ( D-beta , D-gamma and D-delta Tocopherol ) , Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract ( Supplying : Ginkgo Flavonglycosides ) , Gotu Kola ( Centella Asiatica ) ( Aerial ) , Rosemary Leaf Extract . Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

