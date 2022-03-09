Solaray PhytoEstrogen™ Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Solaray® PhytoEstrogen™ dietary supplement is a highly advanced formula containing naturally-occurring plant compounds.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Non GMO , Soybean Extract , Wild Yam , Black Cohosh , Dong Quai , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Ginger Root , Licorice Root , Saw Palmetto Berry and Pygeum Bark Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More