120 ctUPC: 0007628003758
Solaray® PhytoEstrogen™ dietary supplement is a highly advanced formula containing naturally-occurring plant compounds.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Non GMO , Soybean Extract , Wild Yam , Black Cohosh , Dong Quai , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Ginger Root , Licorice Root , Saw Palmetto Berry and Pygeum Bark Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
