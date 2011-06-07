Solaray PhytoEstrogen Vegetarian Capsules
240 ctUPC: 0007628037583
PhytoEstrogen dietary supplement is a highly advanced formula containing naturally occurring plant compounds.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Non-GMO , Soy ( Glycine Max ) ( Bean Extract ) , Mexiyam ( Dioscorea Spp ) ( Root ) , Black Cohosh ( Cimicifuga racemosa ) ( Root ) , Dong Quai ( Anglica Sinensis ) ( Root ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Ginger Root , Licorice Root , Saw Palmetto Berry and Pygeum Bark Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
