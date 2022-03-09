Solaray Prostate Blend™ SP-16™
Product Details
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule, calcium Flouride 6x, Calcium Phosphate 3x and Iron Phosphate 3x.
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose,treat,cure or prevent any disease.
California Residents Only: his product contains a substance known to the state of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry ) , Pumpkin ( Cucurbita Pepo ) ( Seed ) , Cornsilk ( Zea Mays ) ( Tassels ) , Parsley ( Petroselinum Crispum ) ( Aerial ) , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Root ) , Kelp ( Laminaria Spp . ) ( Whole ) , Burdock ( Arctium lappa ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Calcium Flouride 6x , Calcium Phosphate 3x and Iron Pyrophosphate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.