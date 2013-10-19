Ingredients

Pumpkin Seed Oil ( Cucurbita Spp . ) , Guaranteed To Contain : Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid , Palmitic Acid , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin and Glycerin ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More