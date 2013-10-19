Solaray Pumpkin Seed Oil Softgels 1000 mg
90 ctUPC: 0007628010727
Pumpkin Seed is recognized by the German Commission E.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pumpkin Seed Oil ( Cucurbita Spp . ) , Guaranteed To Contain : Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid , Palmitic Acid , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin and Glycerin ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
