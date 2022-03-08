Solaray Pure CoQ-10
Product Details
CoQ-10 is a powerful antioxidant involved in cellular energy and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal cardiovascular health and energy levels.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coenzyme Q10 , Proprietary Blend , [ Hawthorne Berries ( Crataegus Oxyacantha ) , Lecithin ] . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
