100 mg - 30 CapsulesUPC: 0007628008912
CoQ-10 is a powerful antioxidant involved in cellular energy and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal cardiovascular health and energy levels. Contains CoQ-10 in its purest form with a supporting herb blend.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Coenzyme Q10 , Proprietary Blend : Hawthorne ( Crataegus Oxyacantha ) ( Berry ) Lecithin ( Soy ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Stearic Acid and Silica .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

