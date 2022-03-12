Solaray Pure CoQ-10
Product Details
CoQ-10 is a powerful antioxidant involved in cellular energy and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal cardiovascular health and energy levels. Contains CoQ-10 in its purest form with a supporting herb blend.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coenzyme Q10 , Proprietary Blend : Hawthorne ( Crataegus Oxyacantha ) ( Berry ) Lecithin ( Soy ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Stearic Acid and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More