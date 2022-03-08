Solaray Pygeum Africanum Bark Extract Vegetarian Capsules 50mg
Product Details
Native to central and southern Arica, pygeum is an evergreen tree in the rose family that grows at high elevations. Pygeum has a long history of use among the cultures of tropical Africa.* Pygeum bark contains many beneficial nutrients including plant phytosterols such as beta-sitosterols. Pygeum bark extract is intended to provide nutritive support for a healthy prostate.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pygeum ( Pygeum Africanum ) ( Bark Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose and Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More