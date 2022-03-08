Solaray Pygeum Africanum Bark Extract Vegetarian Capsules 50mg Perspective: front
Solaray Pygeum Africanum Bark Extract Vegetarian Capsules 50mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003760
Product Details

Native to central and southern Arica, pygeum is an evergreen tree in the rose family that grows at high elevations. Pygeum has a long history of use among the cultures of tropical Africa.* Pygeum bark contains many beneficial nutrients including plant phytosterols such as beta-sitosterols. Pygeum bark extract is intended to provide nutritive support for a healthy prostate.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pygeum ( Pygeum Africanum ) ( Bark Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose and Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.