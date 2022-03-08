Native to central and southern Arica, pygeum is an evergreen tree in the rose family that grows at high elevations. Pygeum has a long history of use among the cultures of tropical Africa.* Pygeum bark contains many beneficial nutrients including plant phytosterols such as beta-sitosterols. Pygeum bark extract is intended to provide nutritive support for a healthy prostate.*

