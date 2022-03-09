Solaray Pygeum and Saw Palmetto with CranActin®
Product Details
What makes the CranActin® AF™ extract unique is that it is the first commercial cranberry supplement to be tested for and guaranteed to contain cranberry''s antiadherence activity. CranActin is supported by pharmacokinetic and clinical research.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
, Zinc ( as : Zinc Monomethionine ) ( Optizinc ) , Pygeum ( Pygeum Africanum ) ( Bark Extract ) ( Guaranteed To Contain : 13 Mg , [ 13% ] Total Plant Sterols ) , Saw Palmetto , Cranberry , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Pumpkin Seeds , Cellulose , Tri Calcium Phosphate , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Hydroxide , Magnesium Stearate , Beet Root , Glycine , L-Alanine and Glutamic Acid Hcl . , Vitamin B-6 ( As Pyridoxine Hcl )
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More