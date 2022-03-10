Solaray Pygeum and Saw Palmetto with CranActin® Perspective: Main

Solaray Pygeum and Saw Palmetto with CranActin®

180 CapsulesUPC: 0007628037691
What makes the CranActin® AF™ extract unique is that it is the first commercial cranberry supplement to be tested for and guaranteed to contain cranberry''s antiadherence activity. CranActin is supported by pharmacokinetic and clinical research.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Berry Extract ) ( As Cranactin Cranberry Af Extract ) , Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry Oil ) , Pygeum ( Pygeum Africanum ) ( Bark Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Saw Palmetto Berries , Gelatin Capsule , Pumpkin Seeds , Cellulose , Magnesium Hydroxide , Magnesium Stearate , Beet Root , L Alanine , L Glycine and Glutamic Acid Hcl .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

