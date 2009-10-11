Solaray Pygeum and Saw Palmetto
Product Details
Solaray Guaranteed Potency Pygeum & Saw Palmetto delivers confidence by providing exact and consistent amounts of herbs of the highest quality. Pygeum & Saw Palmetto utilizes pygeum bark extract and wild saw palmetto berry that provide the European recommended consumption levels. Pygeum & Saw Palmetto is complemented with zinc, vitamin B-6, pumpkin seed and amino acids.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry Oil ) ( Garanteed To Contain : 272 Mg [ 85% } Fatty Acids and Sterol ) . Pygeum ( Prunus africana ) ( Bark Extract ) ( Guaranteed To Contain : 13 Mg [ 13% ] Total : Plant Sterols ) . Other Ingredients : Saw Palmetto Berry , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Pumpkin Seed , L-Alanine , Glutamic Acid , HCI and L-Glycine
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
