Solaray Pygeum and Saw Palmetto Perspective: front
Solaray Pygeum and Saw Palmetto

120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628003768
Product Details

Solaray Guaranteed Potency Pygeum & Saw Palmetto delivers confidence by providing exact and consistent amounts of herbs of the highest quality. Pygeum & Saw Palmetto utilizes pygeum bark extract and wild saw palmetto berry that provide the European recommended consumption levels. Pygeum & Saw Palmetto is complemented with zinc, vitamin B-6, pumpkin seed and amino acids.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry Oil ) ( Garanteed To Contain : 272 Mg [ 85% } Fatty Acids and Sterol ) . Pygeum ( Prunus africana ) ( Bark Extract ) ( Guaranteed To Contain : 13 Mg [ 13% ] Total : Plant Sterols ) . Other Ingredients : Saw Palmetto Berry , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Pumpkin Seed , L-Alanine , Glutamic Acid , HCI and L-Glycine

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

