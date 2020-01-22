Solaray Reacta-C Capsules Vegetarian Capsules 500 mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Reacta-C Capsules Vegetarian Capsules 500 mg

120 ctUPC: 0007628061074
Product Details

Reacta-C is a highly advanced patent-pending Vitamin C formula that provides a reacted complex of Strontium Calcium Ascorbate with L-Threonate. We also included other key ingredients - Bioflavonoids, Indole-3-Carbinol, and a highly synergistic Vitamin C support base - for maximum bioavailability and effectiveness. This non-acidic formula is designed to be gentle on the stomach and digestive system while providing optimal benefit to the body.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C500mg833%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( as : Strontium Calcium Ascorbate , from : Reacta-c ) , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) , Vitamin C Support Base : Hesperidin Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Acerola Cherry , Indole-3-carbinol , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
