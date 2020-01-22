Solaray Reacta-C Capsules Vegetarian Capsules 500 mg
Product Details
Reacta-C is a highly advanced patent-pending Vitamin C formula that provides a reacted complex of Strontium Calcium Ascorbate with L-Threonate. We also included other key ingredients - Bioflavonoids, Indole-3-Carbinol, and a highly synergistic Vitamin C support base - for maximum bioavailability and effectiveness. This non-acidic formula is designed to be gentle on the stomach and digestive system while providing optimal benefit to the body.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( as : Strontium Calcium Ascorbate , from : Reacta-c ) , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) , Vitamin C Support Base : Hesperidin Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Acerola Cherry , Indole-3-carbinol , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
