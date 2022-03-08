Solaray Red Clover Blossoms Capsules 375mg
Product Details
Red Clover is a highly nutritious plant and as such has made an excellent grazing food for animals.* Red Clover contains phytoestrogens like genistein and daidzein.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Red Clover ( Trifolium Pratense ) ( Blossom ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More