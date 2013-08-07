Solaray Red Yeast Rice Capsules 600mg
Product Details
Solaray® Red Yeast Rice is intended to provide nutritive support for a healthy cardiovascular system.* Lab Verified products are tested for impurities, contaminants, and radiation. All Solaray Red Yeast Rice products are non-irradiated and screened for citrinin using UPLC-MS.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Red Yeast Rice ( Monascus Purpureus ) ( Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
