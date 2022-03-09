Solaray Red Yeast Rice-CoQ-10 Veg Caps
Product Details
Solaray® Brand Red Yeast is intended to provide nutritive support for a healthy cardiovascular system.* Lab Verified products are tested for impurities, contaminants and radiation. All Soray® Red Yeast Rice products are non-irradiated and screened for Citrinin using UPLC-MS.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Niacin , Coenzyme Q10 , Red Yeast Rice Extract , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Flour , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
