Solaray Red Yeast Rice Plus CoQ-10 Veg Caps
Product Details
Solaray® Red Yeast Rice is intended to provide nutritive support for a healthy cardiovascular system.* Lab Verified products are tested for impurities, contaminants and radiation. All Solaray® Red Yeast Rice products are non-irradiated and screened for Citrinin using UPLC-MS.
Citrinin-Free indicates no more than 1 ppm was detectable.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Red Yeast Rice , Niacin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Flour , Silica and Magnesium Stearate . , Coenzyme Q-10
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
