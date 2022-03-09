Solaray Red Yeast Rice Plus CoQ-10 Veg Caps Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Red Yeast Rice Plus CoQ-10 Veg Caps

60 ctUPC: 0007628008892
Purchase Options

Product Details

Solaray® Red Yeast Rice is intended to provide nutritive support for a healthy cardiovascular system.* Lab Verified products are tested for impurities, contaminants and radiation. All Solaray® Red Yeast Rice products are non-irradiated and screened for Citrinin using UPLC-MS.

Citrinin-Free indicates no more than 1 ppm was detectable.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red Yeast Rice , Niacin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Flour , Silica and Magnesium Stearate . , Coenzyme Q-10

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More