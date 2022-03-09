Solaray® Red Yeast Rice is intended to provide nutritive support for a healthy cardiovascular system.* Lab Verified products are tested for impurities, contaminants and radiation. All Solaray® Red Yeast Rice products are non-irradiated and screened for Citrinin using UPLC-MS.

Citrinin-Free indicates no more than 1 ppm was detectable.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.