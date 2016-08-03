A blend of Pleurisy root with other herbs that encourage respiratory health.* Pleurisy root promotes tremendous heat in thebody, which helps raise the body temperature and encourage perspiration.* At the same time, pleurisy root is charging through the body, opening up the lung capillaries and working to thin mucus and congestion, which makes it easier to expectorate.* Because it increases circulation in the lungs, it quickly begins to ease chest tightness which, in turn, helps to reduce discomfort.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.