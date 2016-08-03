Solaray Respiration Blend SP-3™ Capsules
Product Details
A blend of Pleurisy root with other herbs that encourage respiratory health.* Pleurisy root promotes tremendous heat in thebody, which helps raise the body temperature and encourage perspiration.* At the same time, pleurisy root is charging through the body, opening up the lung capillaries and working to thin mucus and congestion, which makes it easier to expectorate.* Because it increases circulation in the lungs, it quickly begins to ease chest tightness which, in turn, helps to reduce discomfort.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Pleurisy Root ( Asclepias Tuberosa ) , Slippery Elm Bark ( Ulmus Rubra ) , Wild Cherry Bark ( Prunus Serotina ) , Plantain Leaf ( Plantago Major ) , Chickweed Aerial (Stellaria Media) , Horehound Aerial ( Marrubium Vulgare ) , Licorice Root ( Glycyrrhiza Glabra ) , Mullein Leaf ( Verbascum Thapsus ) , Kelp ( Laminaria Spp . ) ( Whole ) , Ginger Root ( Zingibar Officinale ) , Saw Palmetto Berry ( Serenoa repens ) ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Sodium Chloride , Silica , Calcium Flouride , Calcium Sulfite , Ferrous Phosphate , Magnesium Phosphate , Potassium Chloride , Potassium Phosphate , Potassium Sulfate , Sodium Phosphate and Sodium Sulfate .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More