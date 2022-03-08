Solaray Resveratrol Japanese Knotweed Vegetarian Capsules 75 mg
Product Details
Resveratrol is intended to provide nutritive support for cardiovascular health.*
Ingredients
Grape ( Skin Extract ) , Red Wine Extract , Grape ( Vitis vinifera ) , Japanese Knotweed , Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica , Maltodextrin and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
