Ingredients

Grape ( Skin Extract ) , Red Wine Extract , Grape ( Vitis vinifera ) , Japanese Knotweed , Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica , Maltodextrin and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More