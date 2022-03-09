SambuActin is a superior extract of the European Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra).* Formulated with the latest research, this unique formula has been laboratory tested and is guaranteed to contain elderberry''s key active: polyphenols.* It also contains anthocyanins, rutin and quercitin which naturally occur in elderberry.* These ingredients have potentially synergistic effects.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.