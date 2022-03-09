Solaray SambuActin™ Black Elderberry Extract Lozenges Perspective: Main

Solaray SambuActin™ Black Elderberry Extract Lozenges

60 ctUPC: 0007628003407
SambuActin is a superior extract of the European Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra).* Formulated with the latest research, this unique formula has been laboratory tested and is guaranteed to contain elderberry''s key active: polyphenols.* It also contains anthocyanins, rutin and quercitin which naturally occur in elderberry.* These ingredients have potentially synergistic effects.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C , Sorbitol , Xylitol , Stearic Acid , Silica , Natural Wildberry with Other Natural Flavors , Citric Acid and Beflora Plus , Black Elderberry

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

