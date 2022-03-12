Solaray Saw Palmetto Berries Capsules 580mg
Product Details
Solaray® Saw Palmetto Berries are wild crafted in the United States. Saw Palmetto Berries have been the subject of significant research and are intended to provide nutritive support to help maintain prostate health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More