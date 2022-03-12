Solaray Saw Palmetto Berries Capsules 580mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Saw Palmetto Berries Capsules 580mg

180 ctUPC: 0007628001551
Product Details

Solaray® Saw Palmetto Berries are wild crafted in the United States. Saw Palmetto Berries have been the subject of significant research and are intended to provide nutritive support to help maintain prostate health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
