Solaray Saw Palmetto Berry Extract Softgels 160mg
Product Details
Solaray Guaranteed Potency Saw Palmetto contains a special extract of select berries which are wild-crafted and processed without the use of additives or grinding aids of any kind. No harsh solvents like alcohol or hexane have been used.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Saw Palmetto Extract ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry Oil ) ( Guaranteed To Contain : 136 Mg { 85% ] Fatty Acid and Plant Sterols ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin ) and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More