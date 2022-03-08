Ingredients

Saw Palmetto Extract ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry Oil ) ( Guaranteed To Contain : 136 Mg { 85% ] Fatty Acid and Plant Sterols ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin ) and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More