Ingredients

Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Softgel ) , Glycerin ( Softgel ) and Extra Virgin Olive Oil .

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More