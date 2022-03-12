Hover to Zoom
Solaray Saw Palmetto Berry Extract Softgels 160mg
120 ctUPC: 0007628003783
Purchase Options
Product Details
Solaray Guaranteed Potency Saw Palmetto contains a special extract of select berries which are wildcrafted and processed without the use of additives or grinding aids of any kind. No harsh solvents like alcohol or hexane have been used.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Softgel ) , Glycerin ( Softgel ) and Extra Virgin Olive Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More