Solaray Saw Palmetto Whole Berry Vegetarian Capsules 580mg
Product Details
Native to the Florida peninsula, Saw Palmetto berries have been used traditionally for thousands of years. Saw Palmetto berries contain fatty acids and plant sterols. These phytonutrients have been clinically studied for healthy prostate function.* Solaray® Saw Palmetto Berries are wild-crafted in the United States.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More