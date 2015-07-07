Native to the Florida peninsula, Saw Palmetto berries have been used traditionally for thousands of years. Saw Palmetto berries contain fatty acids and plant sterols. These phytonutrients have been clinically studied for healthy prostate function.* Solaray® Saw Palmetto Berries are wild-crafted in the United States.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.