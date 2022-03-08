Schizandra is also known as magnolia vine, is an aromatic woody vine native to northern China and Russia. Its bright red berries have a long history of use in Traditional Chinese Medicine, where it is referred to as the "five-flavored seed" because it tastes sour, bitter, sweet, acrid and salty. Schisandra is known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that support the body''s ability to adapt to stress.*

