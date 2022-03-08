Solaray Schizandra Berries Vegetarian Capsules 580mg Perspective: front
Solaray Schizandra Berries Vegetarian Capsules 580mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628001555
Product Details

Schizandra is also known as magnolia vine, is an aromatic woody vine native to northern China and Russia. Its bright red berries have a long history of use in Traditional Chinese Medicine, where it is referred to as the "five-flavored seed" because it tastes sour, bitter, sweet, acrid and salty. Schisandra is known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that support the body''s ability to adapt to stress.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Schizandra ( Schisandra Chinensis ) ( Berry ) , Gelatin Capsule .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

