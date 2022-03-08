Solaray Schizandra Berries Vegetarian Capsules 580mg
Product Details
Schizandra is also known as magnolia vine, is an aromatic woody vine native to northern China and Russia. Its bright red berries have a long history of use in Traditional Chinese Medicine, where it is referred to as the "five-flavored seed" because it tastes sour, bitter, sweet, acrid and salty. Schisandra is known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that support the body''s ability to adapt to stress.*
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Schizandra ( Schisandra Chinensis ) ( Berry ) , Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
