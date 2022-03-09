Ingredients

Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including The Bran , Germ and Polishings ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate , Selenium

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More