Solaray® Selenium Dietary Supplements 200 mcg
90 ctUPC: 0007628004678
Selenium is a potent antioxidant which guards the cells from free radical damage. Each capsule supplies 200 mcg of yeast-free L-Selenomethionine. Selenomethionine is regarded as the optimal form of this mineral, naturally occurring in food.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including The Bran , Germ and Polishings ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate , Selenium
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
