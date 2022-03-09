Solaray Selenium
100 mcg - 90 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004676
Product Details
Selenium is a potent antioxidant which guards the cells from free radical damage. Each capsule supplies 100 mcg of yeast-free L-Selenomethionine. Selenomethionine is regarded as the optimal form of this mineral, naturally occurring in food.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Selenium ( as : Yeast-free L-selenomethionine ) , Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate and Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
