Solaray Selenium
200 mcg - 100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004695
Product Details
Selenium is a potent antioxidant which guards the cells from free radical damage. Each capsule supplies 200 mcg of organically bound selenium yeast.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Selenium ( Organically Bound Selenium Yeast ) , Nutritional Yeast , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
