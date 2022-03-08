Solaray Serrapeptase 10 mg
Product Details
Serrapeptase is intended to provide nutritive support for healthy sinuses. It is a non-animal, proteolytic enzyme derived from a controlled fermentation of the bacterial strain Serratia spp. Each capsule is enteric coated, which helps it survive the stomach acid and pass into the small intestine.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Serrapeptase , Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose Capsule , Glycerol Triacetate , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica . ,
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More