Serrapeptase is intended to provide nutritive support for healthy sinuses. It is a non-animal, proteolytic enzyme derived from a controlled fermentation of the bacterial strain Serratia spp. Each capsule is enteric coated, which helps it survive the stomach acid and pass into the small intestine.

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Serrapeptase , Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose Capsule , Glycerol Triacetate , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica . ,

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

