Solaray Spectro™ Multi-Vita-Min™ Iron Free Original Formula Perspective: front
Solaray Spectro™ Multi-Vita-Min™ Iron Free Original Formula

360 CapsulesUPC: 0007628047855
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg50%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit500%
Vitamin C0mg1667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) , Rutin Concentrate , Hesperidin Concentrate , Pectin , Boron ( as , Tetra-boron [ Citrate , Glycinate , aspartate , Lysinate ] ) , Spirulina , Alfalfa Juice , Carrot and Yam Concentrate , Barley Grass , Rosemary Leaf Extract , Aloe Vera Gel Concentrate , Parsley Leaf , Pancreatin , Diastase , Papain ( , from : Papaya ) , Ox Bile Extract , Glutamic Acid Hcl , Propolis , Royal Jelly , Bee Pollen . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Eleuthero Root , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Whole Rice Concentrate , Alfalfa Leaf and Montmorillonite Clay .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
